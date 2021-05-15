Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lipocine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.