Linear (LINA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.83 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $291.58 million and approximately $36.83 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01184278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00115006 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,608,336,603 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.