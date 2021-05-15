Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

ETR:LIN opened at €248.00 ($291.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion and a PE ratio of 54.11. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €170.80 ($200.94) and a fifty-two week high of €249.80 ($293.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €239.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €218.37.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

