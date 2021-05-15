Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

