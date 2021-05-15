Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.35. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 180,678 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

