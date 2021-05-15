LGL Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

