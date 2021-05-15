LGL Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $51.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

