LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $175.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

