Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.42.

LII opened at $350.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.26. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $179.64 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,796 shares of company stock worth $7,868,007. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

