LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 20,951 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,078,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George W. Lemaitre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $49.19 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

