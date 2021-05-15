Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1,048.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50,687 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.38 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

