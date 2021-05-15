Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.