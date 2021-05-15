Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.