Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

