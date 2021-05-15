LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.54. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.