LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 231.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of 4D pharma stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23. 4D pharma has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

