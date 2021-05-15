La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 126,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 118,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.