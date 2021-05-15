L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

LB stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. L Brands has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $187,393,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

