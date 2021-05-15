L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. L Brands has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.