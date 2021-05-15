Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.37 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 1,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,134 shares of company stock worth $17,940,662 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

