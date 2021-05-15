Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $599.63 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $599.63 or 0.01202471 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $750.96 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00096592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.91 or 0.00595418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00240862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.43 or 0.01228148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00038137 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

