Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE ACN opened at $288.20 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $177.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

