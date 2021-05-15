Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average is $125.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

