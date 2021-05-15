Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

