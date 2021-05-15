Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $228.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.84 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

