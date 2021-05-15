Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $342.59 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.02.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

