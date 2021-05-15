Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

