Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,134. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

