Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.