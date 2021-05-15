Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.22.
Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,134. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.