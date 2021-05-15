Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KOP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

KOP stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Koppers by 11.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

