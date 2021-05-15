Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $43.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.