Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 9.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $100.72 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.