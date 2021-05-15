Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,910,999 shares of company stock valued at $127,765,707 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.