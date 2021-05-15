Knuff & Co LLC Takes $673,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,323,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,039,294.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

