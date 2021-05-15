Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.