Knuff & Co LLC Buys 103 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

