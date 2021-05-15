Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0922 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Klever has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $313.17 million and $5.51 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00094563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00601514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00241446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.01182848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.28 or 0.01227545 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.