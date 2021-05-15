Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.71, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

