Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of KRG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 555,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.