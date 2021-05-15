Kinross Gold Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.