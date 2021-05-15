Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $8.12 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

KINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

