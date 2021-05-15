KeyCorp Weighs in on DTE Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

Shares of DTE opened at $141.12 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $95.10 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

