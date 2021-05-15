KeyCorp Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $117.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $163.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.20. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

