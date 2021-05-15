Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.86 ($118.66).

Get Varta alerts:

Varta stock opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Varta has a one year low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €121.53 and a 200 day moving average of €121.69.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.