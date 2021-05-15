Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

