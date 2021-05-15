Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.91 ($38.72).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.18.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

