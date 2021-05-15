Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Down to $25.02

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $23.74. Kelly Services shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 840 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 159,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kelly Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.