Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $66.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.54 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kellogg by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

