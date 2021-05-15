KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of KBR worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $52,718,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -169.36 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.